Police: Driver led officers on chase in stolen vehicle, got stuck in the mud. Two teens face charges.

Police arrested two Winston-Salem teenagers Friday after a man reported that suspects stole his car at gunpoint, authorities said Saturday.

Jaylen Kashaad McIlwaine, 19, of East Drive and Antwan Damarian Kelly, 18, of Nita Drive are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, Winston-Salem police said.

McIlwaine also is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.

Kelly also is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and numerous traffic violations, police said.

McIlwaine and Kelly were being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with McIlwaine's bond set at $63,000 and Kelly's bond set at $60,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at 6:21 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Francis Street, police said. When officers arrived, Kevin Garcia Hernandez, 20, told them that four males approached him while he was sitting at that location.

One of the male pointed a gun at Hernandez and threatened to shoot him, police said. The suspect then assaulted Hernandez and fired two bullets in the area.

The males then left the area in Hernandez's vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima, police said.

Hernandez was treated for minor injuries by Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians, police said.

At 10:46 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle occupied by two suspects on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and attempted a traffic stop, police said.

The driver refused to stop, and officers then chased the vehicle, police said. The pursuit ended at the dead end of Leight Street when the driver's vehicle got stuck in the mud.

After a brief foot chase, officers arrested both suspects. Police recovered a gun at the scene.