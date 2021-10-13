Police: Four charged after break-in at Deacon Ridge apartments; resident fires gun, scares off suspects

Winston-Salem police arrested four Greensboro men Wednesday following gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments in the city’s northwestern section, authorities said.
No injuries from the gunfire were reported.
Officers responded at 12:25 p.m. to a reported shooting at 732 Scholastic Court, police said. As officers arrived, they were told that possible suspects were leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima.
Officers later found and stopped the vehicle with four suspects, police said.
Cara Copeland, 35, told officers at the apartment on Scholastic Court that three men entered her apartment and one man had a gun, police said. Copeland said she went to a back bedroom where her boyfriend, Allen Wilson, 35, was located.
Wilson then shot at the three men in self-defense, police said. The suspects quickly ran out of the apartment.
Two men ran out of the front door, and one jumped from the building’s third-floor balcony, police said. The man who jumped off the balcony suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.
The suspects drove from the apartment complex, but officers stopped their vehicle in the 1800 block of Bethabara Road and arrested them, police said.
Reginald Sayquon, 31, and Allen David Little, 24, are each charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, according to police and arrest warrants.
Little also is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, a warrant says.
Leroy Streeter, 50, and Tamir Hassan Best, 19, are charged with felony aiding and abetting, according to arrest warrants.
Little was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, court records show. Little is scheduled to appear Oct. 28 in court.
Williams, Streeter and Best have been released from jail after Williams posted a $10,000 bond and Streeter and Best each posted $5,000 bonds, court records show.
Williams, Streeter and Best are scheduled to appear Oct. 28 in court.
Investigators found a handgun at the apartment complex, police said. The gun was reported stolen in Greensboro.
Police are investigating the incident.
Police cars blocked the 1800 block of Bethabara Road. Police and ATF officers searched a black Nissan Altima at that scene. A police forensic vehicle also was on the scene.
Rebecca Nunn, who lives near the apartment where the shooting was reported, called the complex a quiet place to live.
“We have a gated community and a police officer who lives here,” she said. “I’ve been here since May. It is very quiet."
Larry McMillian, another resident, said it’s not only quiet but equipped with cameras that he hopes may help solve any crime.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
