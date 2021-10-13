Police: Four charged after break-in at Deacon Ridge apartments; resident fires gun, scares off suspects

Winston-Salem police arrested four Greensboro men Wednesday following gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments in the city’s northwestern section, authorities said.

No injuries from the gunfire were reported.

Officers responded at 12:25 p.m. to a reported shooting at 732 Scholastic Court, police said. As officers arrived, they were told that possible suspects were leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima.

Officers later found and stopped the vehicle with four suspects, police said.

Cara Copeland, 35, told officers at the apartment on Scholastic Court that three men entered her apartment and one man had a gun, police said. Copeland said she went to a back bedroom where her boyfriend, Allen Wilson, 35, was located.

Wilson then shot at the three men in self-defense, police said. The suspects quickly ran out of the apartment.

Two men ran out of the front door, and one jumped from the building’s third-floor balcony, police said. The man who jumped off the balcony suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

The suspects drove from the apartment complex, but officers stopped their vehicle in the 1800 block of Bethabara Road and arrested them, police said.