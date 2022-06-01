 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID 19-year-old shot and killed by officer in King. Chief: Teen was the first to shoot after traffic stop.

The King Police Department has identified a Winston-Salem teenager who died Sunday in a confrontation with two of its officers.

Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola, 19, of Cleveland Avenue was shot after opening fire on an officer, King Police Chief Bob Boyette said Sunday.

Boyette said Wednesday that the officers involved in the shooting will not be identified, citing "security reasons."

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, King police made a traffic stop on Newsome Road near the Dogwood Event Center, Boyette said. After the vehicle stopped, several people got out and ran.

As one of the officers approached the vehicle, he was fired upon and struck, Boyette said. 

The officer, whose head was grazed by a bullet, was treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Boyette said.

The injured officer was talking and had asked for water following his surgery, Boyette said.

The police chief said Sunday that both officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot by one of the officers. It’s unclear which officer shot the suspect, Boyette said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

All the people in the vehicle with Noyola were detained and interviewed by the SBI. One person was arrested on unrelated charges, Boyette said.

Jeffery Moctezuma Noyola

