Police ID 19-year-old shot and killed by officer in King. Chief: Teen was the first to shoot after traffic stop.

A Winston-Salem man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges connected to a 2020 crash that killed a 27-year-old woman.

Rafael Marroquin, 41, was on trial last week in Forsyth Superior Court. He faced several charges, including second-degree murder. But the Forsyth County jury did not convict Marroquin of second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felony death by motor vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run and several other charges.

He was sentenced to a minimum of six years, one month and a maximum of eight years, four months in prison.