Portions of Burke and First streets remained closed most of the day Monday while police investigated an early-morning shooting outside Gatsby’s Pub that left one person dead.

The victim was identified as Quante Donnell “Tae” Wilder, 35, of Woodstone Drive in Winston-Salem. Wilder’s body lay where he was shot near the entrance to Gatsby’s Pub until it was removed in the early afternoon.

Later on Monday, a city man was arrested and charged with murder in Wilder’s death. More charges are expected to be filed. The shooting was the 13th of the year, compared with nine at this time last year.

Winston-Salem police responded to Gatsby’s about 2:10 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots fired and a large group of people fighting. While police were still on the way to Burke Street, they received a report that someone had been shot.

On arrival, police found Wilder in front of Gatsby’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wilder died despite lifesaving efforts, police said.

Police said their investigation shows that multiple guns were fired after the fight, which also involved multiple people.

An investigation identified Nehemiah Chrysyion Chandler, 19, of Hilda Street, as a suspect. Police, including members of the police SWAT team, arrested Chandler about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Aurelia Court. Chandler had no weapons and was arrested without incident, police said.

He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

After the shooting, police closed off Burke Street between Westdale Avenue and the First Street split where Burke Street begins at Gatsby’s Pub. The closure also affected a small portion of First Street at the intersection.

Police investigating the crime placed well over a dozen evidence markers on the street as they carried out their work.

David Havens, the owner of Eastern Standard, a bar in the middle of the closed-off block, said he provided police with video surveillance footage from his business. While he said he did not know any details about the shooting, he did say that the video footage showed “an automobile of interest” that appeared to be fleeing the scene.

The fatal shooting comes a little more than a month since a man standing on the street fired a gun into Burke Street Pub on the opposite side of Burke Street from Gatsby’s, killing a man and injuring a woman.

Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said he’s been hearing for some time that the city needs to put more police officers downtown.

“We feel like this incident is something that we just don’t want,” Thiel said. “We have worked very hard to build our downtown into a destination. We are going to be working on measures to try to address people’s safety concerns. But we need the city’s help.”

Thiel and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines talked about upcoming meetings that will be held to talk with downtown business owners to talk about their concerns in the wake of the shootings.

“It is very concerning,” Joines said, adding that he and others with an interest downtown “totally feel like downtown is a safe environment.”

“This is an anomaly that happened,” Joines said, adding that he hopes new city program directed at reducing gun violence can make a difference.

Thiel’s first comment was an expression of sympathy to the family and loved ones of Tae Wilder, who used the name Tae Wild on his Facebook page.

“It is a tragic loss,” Thiel said. “I know that Tae was loved by many people. Many people are saddened to hear about it.”

Friends of Wilder’s were gathering Monday night at the Second & Green Tavern just blocks away from where their friend died. People who arrived were sharing hugs and many were crying. Andrea Sykes, who works at the bar, said she too was a friend.

“There’s a roomful of people grieving the loss of him and it is extremely tragic,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to deal with this.”

On Facebook, people were grieving and sharing pictures of Wilder. They talked about his little girls, his background in the down-east town of Rich Square, and how shocked they were to hear he had died.

The Jan. 19 shooting claimed the life of Kane Jacob Bowen, who was 30 when he died. Police charged William Preston Drake, 74, with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault by pointing a gun.

Police said Drake fired a .40-caliber handgun into the bar, but that neither Bowen nor Makenzie Dalton, the woman injured, were his intended targets.

Gatsby’s stayed closed Monday evening after Burke Street was reopened about 4:30 p.m. The business posted a statement on its Facebook page that called the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

"Our hearts break for the victim's family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss!!” the owners and staff said in a post. “May we all find strength and comfort in one another during this difficult time!!"

Havens said that people should not see the shootings as having anything to do with the safety of Burke Street.

“This is not a symptom of Burke Street, it is anywhere USA,” Havens said. “We are a well-managed and well-policed city.”

Thiel made a similar point.

“Guns seem to be a ubiquitous part of all society, not just downtown,” Thiel said.