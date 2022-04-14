 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Police ID man killed in sweepstakes business shooting

Winston-Salem police identified the man killed in Wednesday's Fish Hut shooting as Arthur Little, 52, of New Greensboro Road.

He sustained a gunshot wound while inside the sweepstakes business, police said. When officers arrived at 4:39 p.m., they found Little unresponsive at the scene.

Emergency medical technicians pronounced Little dead at the scene, police said. 

3500 South Main Street Fatal Shooting

Winston-Salem police officers investigate the scene where one person was fatally shot and another was injured on Wednesday afternoon at 3500 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. The shooting took place inside the business.

Another man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury that he sustained in the incident, police said. Police didn't identify the wounded man.

Investigators said Little was involved in an argument with another man inside the business prior to the shooting. The argument then escalated into a fight.

Multiple shots were fired, police said.

No one else was reported injured.

Little's death is the city's 13th homicide this year, compared to eight homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.

The Fish Hut is a sweepstakes business, where people can play games to win money.

Trish Fair, a senior employee at The Wishy Washy Laundry, said she was standing outside when the shooting happened across Main Street.

"I heard some arguing, and then I heard gunfire," Fair said. "I didn’t know where it was coming from, and I didn't stick around to find out."

Despite the violence, Fair said she isn't concerned for her safety.

"We are usually pretty safe around here," Fair said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

