Police ID officer involved in fatal shooting at Clemmons convenience store. 4 Greensboro officers who opened fire remain unnamed.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified one of the five officers who shot at Alexander Weah, who was killed during an arrest attempt a week ago in the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store in Clemmons.

Detective Paul Weis of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, fired his weapon in the parking lot according to a news release.

The Greensboro Police Department has not identified the four officers from its department but said in a news release last week that all four officers are on administrative duty pending an internal investigation. It did name an officer who was injured in the shooting, Michael J. Ambrosio, but the department has not said whether he fired his gun.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Weis has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy when an officer fires a gun in the line of duty, the news release said. The SBI is leading the investigation into the shooting while the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Internal Affairs conducts an internal investigation. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it would not release any additional information.

Weah was shot to death shortly after 8 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Speedway convenience store. A large number of law enforcement officers from Greensboro, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, the SBI and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had converged at the convenience store to serve an murder warrant in a Charlotte killing.

The official statement from Greensboro police says that on Aug. 5, officers "made contact with the suspect while he was exiting the gas station" and that as officers approached, "an exchange of gunfire occurred."

"During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect fired his weapon, striking Greensboro Police Officer M.J. Ambrosio," the report reads. "The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."

Talaya Hinson, who described herself as Weah's fiancée, gave a starkly different account of the shooting. She said Weah ran and was shot by an officer twice before he reached for his own weapon and fired.

Hinson said officers told her on Friday that they fired on Weah because they saw he had a gun.

Talaya Hinson is the estranged wife of the man Weah is accused of killing in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Weah was wanted in the shooting death of James Michael Hinson, 31, on Aug. 3. In an interview with Winston-Salem Journal, Talaya Hinson confirmed that Weah shot Michael Hinson during a confrontation between the two men.

She said Michael Hinson, who was white, threatened to put Weah "in a body bag" and called Weah, who was Black, a racial slur. She said Weah shot Michael Hinson in the chest when he thought Michael Hinson was reaching for a weapon. No gun was found on Michael Hinson's body.

She told the Winston-Salem Journal that Weah was planning to turn himself in to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on the same day he was fatally shot by officers.