Police ID two killed in hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. Their bodies were found under Curtis Bridge
Police ID two killed in hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. Their bodies were found under Curtis Bridge

Police have identified two victims of a hit and run whose bodies were found under a bridge over the Yadkin River after someone hit them, then drove off without stopping, police said.

The dead were identified as Chase Eugene Crawford, 35, and Stephanie Lynn Chahoy, 40, both of North Wilkesboro.

Police said that on Sunday morning about 2:30 a.m. they were called out to investigate the deaths of two people who were found under the Curtis Bridge. Police said that the time of the hit and run was not known, but that someone struck the man and woman as they were walking over the bridge, causing them to fall to the ground below the bridge.

Police are asking the driver of the vehicle that struck the two people to come forward, saying that they should "do the decent and respectful act" of explaining why they did not stop at the scene.

Police also said that the bridge has no sidewalks and is not meant for pedestrian traffic, but that people use it anyway to walk over the river.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-667-7277.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

