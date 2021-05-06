 Skip to main content
Police identify man who died in Ardmore standoff
Police identify man who died in Ardmore standoff

An Ardmore resident who died Wednesday during a standoff with Winston-Salem police has been identified.

Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34 was involved with a struggle with an officer when the incident began at 1:22 p.m., police said.

At one point, Castillo pointed a gun at the officer as police then retreated further from the home at 526 Lockland Ave. Officers then surrounded the home.

At 2:33 p.m., Castillo fired at the officers from the inside the home. Officers eventually returned fire, and Castillo set the house on fire, police said. Officers later found Castillo dead inside the house.

