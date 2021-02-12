Police identify victim in Summit Square shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.
The victim was 21-year-old Dennis Louis McClam, who lived on Pembrooke Road in northwestern Winston-Salem.
The shooting was the third homicide of the year in the city, compared with two for the same period in 2020.
Police have not made an arrest in the case, and on Friday repeated their call for anyone with information to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
The shooting occurred at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday. When emergency medical responders arrived at the apartment complex, they found that McClam had already died.
McClam's body, covered by a sheet, lay on the asphalt parking lot Wednesday morning while police canvassed the neighborhood in search of clues.
One man who lives across the street from the apartments told a Journal reporter that he heard the sound of two gunshots, and saw a man running away from the parking lot when he felt it was safe to look outside.
The same witness said that he also heard the sound of a car striking a retaining wall at Summit Square immediately after the sound of gunfire. As police investigated, bystanders could see a car that had run into the wall on the parking lot with its driver's side door open, just feet away from McClam's body.
A gun and a toboggan also lay on the asphalt.
Summit Square Apartments is located at the corner of 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue. It consists of individual two-story apartment buildings separated by lawns and parking areas.
Police said Wednesday that they had tentatively identified the shooting victim, but were withholding the name until his identity could be confirmed.
The shooting was described as an isolated incident by police, who said that McClam and his attacker met in the area of the parking lot at Summit Square.
Police said Friday that they were releasing no other information than the victim's name at this time, but said their investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information can call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369