Police identify victim in Summit Square shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.

The victim was 21-year-old Dennis Louis McClam, who lived on Pembrooke Road in northwestern Winston-Salem.

The shooting was the third homicide of the year in the city, compared with two for the same period in 2020.

Police have not made an arrest in the case, and on Friday repeated their call for anyone with information to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

The shooting occurred at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday. When emergency medical responders arrived at the apartment complex, they found that McClam had already died.

McClam's body, covered by a sheet, lay on the asphalt parking lot Wednesday morning while police canvassed the neighborhood in search of clues.

One man who lives across the street from the apartments told a Journal reporter that he heard the sound of two gunshots, and saw a man running away from the parking lot when he felt it was safe to look outside.