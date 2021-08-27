 Skip to main content
Police: Injured 11-year-old called 911 after she and mother were stabbed by her brother. Warrant details violent attack in Thomasville.
Police: Injured 11-year-old called 911 after she and mother were stabbed by her brother. Warrant details violent attack in Thomasville.

A Thomasville teenager who is accused of trying to murder his mother stabbed the woman multiple times in her neck, back and chest, court records allege.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12, according to an arrest warrant.

Ruth Ochoa-Orellana, 41, suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack, a warrant said.

Estrada also is accused of stabbing his 11-year-old sister in her lower leg and striking her on the mouth, according to the warrant. The girl was identified by the initials C.E. in the warrant.

Estrada-Ochoa was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, a court record shows. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.

Thomasville police went to Irene Street shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday when they received a report of a child screaming and stating someone was dead, police said. The injured 11-year-old had called 911 to get help for her mother, investigators said.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found an 11-year-old girl and Ochoa-Orellana suffering from stab wounds inside the home, police said. A 5-year-old girl was also inside the home but she didn't appear to be injured.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, police said.

Estrada-Ochoa was still at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The mother is in the hospital's intensive care unit, where she was in serious but stable condition Thursday night, police said. The 11-year-old girl was in stable condition.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

