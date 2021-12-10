Police investigate armed robbery of business in Kernersville

Police in Kernersville are looking for a man who robbed a Quality Mart of an undisclosed amount of money Friday evening.
Officers responded about 8:10 p.m. to the store at 101 Clayton Forest Road.
They determined that a male wearing tan pants, a light-colored shirt with a black vest, a black mask, and a tan toboggan, entered the store and committed an armed robbery.
The suspect left the area in a white passenger car.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177 or email at crimeprevention@toknc.com.
