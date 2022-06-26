Police investigate early morning robbery at convenience store in Winston-Salem

An early morning robbery occurred Sunday at the Sheetz convenience store at 2985 Fairlawn Drive, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to a robbery call at the convenience store. The three suspects had left the premises before officers arrived.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the suspects entered the business together. The suspects were described as being two males and one female.

One suspect gave the clerk cash to pay for merchandist. When the clerk opened the register, the other two suspects assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer.

Police said the suspects fled in a red compact vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language at 336-728-3904.

