Police investigate shooting at apartment complex on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police were investigating a shooting Monday night in a small apartment complex on South Stratford Road.

Officers were called around 10 p.m. to Stratford Garden Apartments. They declined to release details on the shooting, saying they were very early in their investigation.

Police roped off part of the apartment complex with yellow tape and placed a half-dozen orange cones near a car parked in front of one of the units. The complex, at 2358 South Stratford Road, consists of three apartment buildings around a U-shaped parking lot.

Kim Swift, who lives in the complex, said she had been awakened by the sound of three or four gunshots fired in quick succession.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.