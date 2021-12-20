Police investigate whether fatal shootings of 15-year-old and 20- year-old in Winston-Salem are related

Winston-Salem police say an assailant waited for a man to leave his apartment in the Happy Hill neighborhood Monday morning and fatally shot the man when he came outside.
And they say that the shooting victim was an associate of a 15-year-old boy who died Sunday, a day after a shooting left him critically injured and lying in a parking lot on Timlic Avenue.
Police are investigating whether there’s a connection between the two killings.
The victim in Monday’s shooting was identified as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill.
Police said a male suspect fired on Cisneros-Lopez around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for his victim to come out of his apartment. Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. Cisneros-Lopez was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, police said.
Police described the man who did the shooting as someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants and black shoes.
Twelve-year-old Savanna Evans, who lives at Willow Peake, said she was inside her home Monday morning when she heard three or four gunshots. By the time she came outside, there were many police officers in the apartment parking lot. Evans called the shooting a frightening experience.
In the other fatal shooting, police responded at 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 46 Timlic Avenue in Skyline Village, where they found Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, lying in a parking lot and unresponsive with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken by ambulance to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
On Sunday, police said, Hernandez-Medina succumbed to his injuries.
As police continued their investigation into both fatal shootings, they said they anyone with information on the cases should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Meanwhile, in a weekend case that has not been linked to those two homicides, police said that the District Attorney’s office was reviewing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Jonathan Ray Wright, who was found lying in a driveway in the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road Sunday afternoon. Emergency medical technicians reported to the scene and pronounced Wright dead.
Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department said Wright’s death “was not a random act of violence.” Hart said the person who fired the weapon has been identified and that no other suspects are being sought.
Wright’s last known address was in Pinnacle, authorities said.
Journal reporter Michael Hewlett contributed to this story.