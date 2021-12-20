Police investigate whether fatal shootings of 15-year-old and 20- year-old in Winston-Salem are related

Winston-Salem police say an assailant waited for a man to leave his apartment in the Happy Hill neighborhood Monday morning and fatally shot the man when he came outside.

And they say that the shooting victim was an associate of a 15-year-old boy who died Sunday, a day after a shooting left him critically injured and lying in a parking lot on Timlic Avenue.

Police are investigating whether there’s a connection between the two killings.

The victim in Monday’s shooting was identified as Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, who lived in Willow Peake Apartments in the 800 block of Pitts Street in Happy Hill.

Police said a male suspect fired on Cisneros-Lopez around 8:42 a.m. after lying in wait for his victim to come out of his apartment. Someone drove Cisneros-Lopez in a private vehicle to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health. Cisneros-Lopez was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, police said.

Police described the man who did the shooting as someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, black pants and black shoes.