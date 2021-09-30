Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.

A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man reported missing four months ago.
Damien A. Quiterio-Morrison, 27, who authorities say has no permanent address, is charged with murder and concealment of death in connection with the slaying of Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell, 23, of Brannigan Village Drive in Winston-Salem, police said. Mitchell was reported missing May 22.
Quiterio-Morrison was arrested at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport by Winston-Salem police detectives, U.S. Marshals, agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Charlotte Mecklenburg police.
He was being held Thursday in the Mecklenburg County jail with his bond set at $200,000.
Winston-Salem police began investigating Mitchell's disappearance after he missed scheduled appointments and an associate, concerned for his wellbeing, called police for help May 22.
Mitchell was last seen about 2 a.m. the same day, police said. At that time, Mitchell was driving a silver 2016 Dodge Charger.
Investigators gathered evidence to suggest Mitchell was involved in a fight shortly after he was last seen, police said. Detectives said they also have evidence that indicates that Mitchell is dead and that the manner of his death was murder.
Investigators recovered Mitchell's silver Dodge Charger and are trying to find his body, police said.
Mitchell's death is the city's 14th homicide in 2021, bringing this year's total number of homicides in Winston-Salem to 27, police said.
