Police: Man dies after setting house on fire during hours-long standoff in Ardmore

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officers-involved shooting at the home, which is standard protocol, Tollie said.

Wednesday night, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said that police officials would not release additional details about the incident.

Dark smoke rose from the house fire in the afternoon, and it drifted over the neighborhood along West Academy Street. Soot and leaves burned from fire fell on the West Academy Street and other streets in the area.

During the incident, police used their armored personnel vehicle, their bomb squad robot, members of their SWAT team, and at least one police dog.

Neighbors gathered on sidewalks and on their porches and looked toward the standoff as it lasted for more than two hours. During the incident, police blocked traffic on surrounding streets near where the standoff happened.

John Duell of Winston-Salem said he saw many police cars travel to the area during the incident’s early stages.

“It’s the most action I’ve seen go down in Winston,” Duell who works at the NAPA Auto Parts store on Peters Creek Parkway. “It looks like the whole police force is out here.”