Police: Man fatally shot by officers in Clemmons was wanted for murder

The man law enforcement officers shot to death in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store Friday morning was accused of murdering the husband of the woman accompanying him. The woman described herself as the man’s fiancée and told the Winston-Salem Journal that police shot at the man four times as he tried to run away.

Alexander Dekontee Weah of Charlotte was shot and killed shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at the Speedway convenience store along busy Lewisville-Clemmons Road, just beside the Interstate 40 interchange.

Weah was accused of killing James Michael Hinson, 30, in Charlotte on Aug. 3. James Hinson was the husband of Talaya Hinson, who described herself in an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal as Weah’s fiancée. Weah’s wife, Malika Weah, told the Journal that she and Weah had separated in May. She had been granted a domestic violence restraining order against Weah last month.

Hinson said Alexander Weah was 26, but according to the SBI and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, he was 23.

Hinson told the Journal Friday that Alexander Weah tried to run away when he was confronted outside the Speedway entry by an officer pointing a gun “in his face” and demanding that he get down.

Hinson said that the officer pursued Weah as he ran, shot at him four times and struck him twice. After he was shot, Hinson said, Weah pulled out his gun and fired a single shot before other officers fired multiple shots at Weah and brought him down to the pavement.

Hinson said she was not aware that Weah had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a murder charge. Hinson also said that she is 4 months pregnant with Weah’s child. She could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release Monday that James Hinson was shot to death in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue in the Westover Division just after 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3. He was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

In the news release, the police department said detectives were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Weah in Clemmons on Friday when Weah fired at the officers and officers fired back. Michael J. Ambrosio, a Greensboro police officer, was shot and injured. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center on Friday but has since been released and is recovering, Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, said Monday.

Greensboro police have not said whether Ambrosio is one of the officers who fired at Weah.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at Weah. The SBI is continuing to investigate the shooting, according to the news release. When the investigation is finished, the SBI will turn over its findings to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. O’Neill will determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Authorities did not identify any of the police officers who fired their weapons. The Winston-Salem Journal has filed public records requests with the Greensboro Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to get the names of the officers. Greensboro police have said they are conducting an internal investigation and that the officers are on administrative duty.

Erin Wiggins, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, did not identify the Charlotte officer and did not immediately answer a question about whether the officer is on administrative duty.

On Friday, Talaya Hinson gave a vivid account of what she said happened to Alexander Weah.

She said she, her 4-year-old daughter and Weah had spent Thursday night in Greensboro at the Wet’n’Wild Emerald Pointe water park, then decided to spend another night in the area before going back to Charlotte. They checked in at the Super 8 behind the Speedway on Thursday night. The way the shooting unfolded, Hinson believes the officers must have known Weah was staying there.

On Friday morning, the couple checked out of the hotel and drove around to the Speedway to gas up and get some ginger ale for Hinson. Hinson said her daughter had just gone through the front entry of the store and she was getting ready to walk in as Weah held the door open for them.

Hinson said that when the officer with the gun approached and yelled at Weah, he pushed her inside the store and ran back out. Hinson said someone in the store grabbed her as if to hold her back but that she struck that person and ran out.

“I ran out there, too, because I just wanted them to stop shooting at him,” she told the Journal. “I would say…I heard about four shots before Alex reached for his gun. He was running.”

She said she watched Weah receive a gunshot wound to the back that made him bleed.

Hinson told the Journal that after the shooting, officers just stood and watched as Weah died and made no effort to try to save his life. At first, he was still breathing, she said.

“They were just standing around staring at him,” she said. “They turned him around on his back and put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him while he was gushing out blood.”

She told the Journal she believed officers fired on Weah because they saw he had a gun and that law-enforcement shot Weah “like a dog in the street.” She said Weah had a license to carry a gun.

But according to court records, he may have been in violation of a domestic violence restraining order that a Charlotte judge granted for Weah's wife, Malika. That order prohibited him from possessing or carrying a firearm.

According to the order, Alexander Weah was accused of pulling a concealed gun from his waistband during an altercation on July 1 with Malika Weah’s brother. Malika Weah was able to convince her husband to put the gun away but at another point, he pulled out a different handgun from a bookbag he had. Alexander Weah threatened to shoot up the house, the order said.

The order said that Alexander Weah frequently carried guns and that there was a May incident in which the couple got into an argument over a cell phone. He threatened to get into a shootout that would have their 1-year-old daughter in the crossfire if police were called, the order alleges. Malika Weah went to her car to call the police. When she got back to her front door, Alexander Weah was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun in his hand, the order said.

Malika Weah had no comment on the domestic violence restraining order when reached Monday. On Friday, she told the Journal that she did not see Alexander Weah as a violent person.

The two had married in 2019 but separated on May 10.

“Alexander was a good man who had a big heart,” she said Friday. “She said that he could get “hot-headed” if things didn’t go his way.

She said Alexander Weah was from Liberia and would send money back to Liberia for family members. He also had a job as a warehouse manager in Charlotte.