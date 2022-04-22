Police: Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say a 32-year-old man was hospitalized overnight in critical condition after he was shot multiple times.
Officers were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. after someone heard shots fired in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Lane. They found the wounded man on the ground in a parking lot, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Early in their investigation, police believe he was in the parking lot hanging out with other people when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police; Tips submitted through this program may not be made anonymously.