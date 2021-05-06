Police: Man in standoff died from exchange of gunfire with officers

Knowles, Deal and Tesh safely ran from the home, police said. Knowles and Deal were uninjured.

Tesh later told investigators that when Fenimore initially retreated from the home, Castillo hit Tesh several times on his head with a hammer, police said.

Tesh suffered serious injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.

As other officers demanded that Castillo disarm himself and leave the house, Fenimore obtained an arrest warrant that charged Castillo with assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, police said.

At 2:33 p.m., Castillo fired at the officers from the inside the home, police said. Four minutes later, officers saw smoke coming from the home.

Investigators later learned that Castillo had contacted an associate during the standoff and Castillo told that person he didn’t intend to surrender to the officers while he was alive and that he started a fire inside the home, police said.

Police didn’t identify the person that Castillo contacted.

Numerous shots again were fired from inside the home, police said. At least one officer returned fire into a window, and Castillo could be seen falling to the floor and out of the officer’s view.