Police: Man injured in shooting overnight in Winston-Salem

Sean Flynn, a Winston-Salem police detective, told a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he wanted to elicit a response from the 15-year-old boy he was interrogating when he falsely told the boy he could face the death penalty. That boy, Jermal Tolliver, and four of his friends -- Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant and Dorrell Brayboy -- would be convicted in two separate trials for the murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. Jones, 61, was brutally attacked in the carport of his home on Nov. 15, 2002. The teenagers are now men in their 30s, and one of them is dead. Four of them are trying to convince a panel of three superior court judges that they are innocent.