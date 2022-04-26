Police: Man injured in shooting overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers responded at approximately 3:10 a.m. to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of East 15th Street and found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
Police did not release information about what led to the shooting or if the man was able to give officers a description of the shooter.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.