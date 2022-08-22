Police: Man poured gas on his mother, set her on fire. 72-year-old died from her injuries, Winston-Salem authorities say.

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.

Winston-Salem patrol officers went to the 1900 block of Lyons Street at 10:39 a.m. Monday after getting reports that someone had been set on fire, according to police statement. When the officers arrived, they found Joanna Jackson Parker, 72, on her porch. Officers were able to put out the fire, and Jackson was taken to a medical facility where she died.

Winston-Salem police said they later determined that James Wesley Parker, 48, who lived with his mother, got upset with her before the attack.

James Parker was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation, which is still active. This is the 22nd homicide this year, as compared to 24 during the same period in 2021.