Police: No officers injured after driver rams 2 marked patrol vehicles before leading them on chase in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police officers escaped injury early Thursday after they say a 46-year-old man rammed his vehicle into two marked police cars and almost ran over one of the officers.

The chain of events began when officers located a stolen vehicle at 3:24 a.m. in the 800 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When officers attempted to block in the vehicle, they say the driver, Monte Devon Anthony, 46, rammed two patrol cars as he drove away, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police pursued Anthony for several miles and say a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy used a tire deflation device, which deflated at least one of the tires.

The pursuit ended in the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road when Anthony got out of his vehicle and ran. He was apprehended after a brief chase.

No officers were injured during this incident. Anthony received minor injuries and was treated by EMS. There also were no traffic closures.

Anthony is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on government official; felony flee to elude; possession of stolen motor vehicle; resist/delay/obstruct; possession of marijuana; and careless and reckless driving. He was jailed on $50,000 bond.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.