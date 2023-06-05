Winston-Salem Police said Monday they have opened an investigation on 400 Everidge Road, off Griffith Road, but have not offered details on what prompted the investigation.

That information will come in a few days, police said in a press release Monday.

Police said there is no danger to the public and that the investigation is on private property.

In 2011, 35 emaciated ponies were removed from the site. The owner of the property at the time, Renan L. Carter, was convicted of three felony counts of animal cruelty and 33 courts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The property was sold in 2016, according to tax records.

