Police release photos of armed man who robbed a Winston-Salem bank
Police release photos of armed man who robbed a Winston-Salem bank

Winston-Salem police have released images of the suspect in the January robbery of First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway.

 Winston-Salem Police Department

Winston-Salem police released surveillance images Tuesday of an armed man who robbed the First Horizon Bank Friday at 3153 Peters Creek Parkway.

The photos were captured by the bank's surveillance video cameras, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the bank shortly before 11 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that the armed man had walked into the bank and demanded money.

The man then stole an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the bank, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.

Winston-Salem police have released images of the suspect in the January robbery of First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway.
Winston-Salem police have released images of the suspect in the January robbery of First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway.
Winston-Salem police have released images of the suspect in the January robbery of First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

