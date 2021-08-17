 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release photos of cars linked to Winston-Salem homicide
0 Comments
breaking

Police release photos of cars linked to Winston-Salem homicide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police have released photos of a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Camry they are searching for as they investigate a July 21 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the vicinity of 2000 E. 25th Street.

Police said they collected the photos during their investigation of the shooting death of Jaheim Tavion Davis, an 18-year-old man who was shot about 5 p.m. on the date of the crime.

Police said the photos show the vehicles the shooters were riding in. Police are appealing for anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. 

Police said that when they responded to 25th Street on the day of the shooting, they found Davis with a gunshot wound and observed him being placed in an ambulance for transportation to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Davis died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Minutes after the shooting, a second man told police that the suspects shot him as well. This man, Wilbert Clyron Thompson of Winston-Salem, received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the attackers did not target Thompson, who was wounded while the suspects fired indiscriminately at Davis.

Davis' death was the 20th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2021, compared to 17 for the same period of time in 2020.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman rescues deer caught swimming in U.K. ocean

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

+4
Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say
Crime

Backlog could increase after decision to eliminate probable cause court, some officials say

Criminal defendants charged with low-level felonies might have to wait longer to have their cases heard. Why? Because what is known as probable cause court is being eliminated. That court allowed defendants charged with low-level felonies to plead guilty. Now, they will have to wait until their case is heard in Forsyth Superior Court. The decision by Chief District Judge Victoria Roemer has gotten criticized, saying it will only exacerbate a growing backlog, but Roemer said there are simply not enough district court judges to cover probable cause court, what she calls a courtesy, and cover what district court judges are, by state law, obligated to cover. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News