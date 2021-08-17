Police release photos of cars linked to Winston-Salem homicide

Winston-Salem police have released photos of a Chevrolet Impala and a Toyota Camry they are searching for as they investigate a July 21 shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the vicinity of 2000 E. 25th Street.

Police said they collected the photos during their investigation of the shooting death of Jaheim Tavion Davis, an 18-year-old man who was shot about 5 p.m. on the date of the crime.

Police said the photos show the vehicles the shooters were riding in. Police are appealing for anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Police said that when they responded to 25th Street on the day of the shooting, they found Davis with a gunshot wound and observed him being placed in an ambulance for transportation to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Davis died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Minutes after the shooting, a second man told police that the suspects shot him as well. This man, Wilbert Clyron Thompson of Winston-Salem, received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police said the attackers did not target Thompson, who was wounded while the suspects fired indiscriminately at Davis.

Davis' death was the 20th homicide in Winston-Salem in 2021, compared to 17 for the same period of time in 2020.

