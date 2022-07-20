 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police respond to armed robbery overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man with a rifle robbed Parker’s Stop and Shop overnight.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the gas station in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road about a man wearing all black, armed with a rifle, who approached the clerk and demanded money, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen driving a small four-door sedan. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

