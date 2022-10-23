Police respond to report of robbery at Walgreens; man arrested shortly after

Winston-Salem Police arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery at Walgreens, 2125 Cloverdale Ave., early Sunday morning.

Joshua Daniel Justice, 37, no permanent address, was picked up by police at the intersection of Melrose and Queen streets, about two hours after police were called to Walgreens to investigate an armed robbery, around 3 a.m.

According to a police report, the man took several items to the cash register, threatened to harm employees and demanded they give him cash and several other items. Store employees complied, and he then fled.

No employees were hurt.

Police found him a few blocks from Walgreens at 4:43 a.m., the report said. Some of the stolen items were found.

Justice was taken into custody and charged with robbery. It was not clear from police reports whether the man was armed.