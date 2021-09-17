Police respond to report of shots fired at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are responding to a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon near Parkland High School at 1600 Brewer Road, said Christina Howell, a spokesman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Even though classes at Parkland High have ended for the day, "the school is on precautionary lockdown out of extra caution as we have reports shots were heard in the community near the school," said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Parents are gathering at the intersection of Cliff Street and Brewer Road, near the Aldi.

Witnesses reported hearing shots around 3:50 p.m., just as students were being dismissed.

Friday's incident happened four days after a fight inside Parkland High School resulted in a massive response of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers. The school was placed on lockdown for 90 minutes.

No further information was immediately available about Friday's incident.