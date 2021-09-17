Police respond to report of shots fired at Parkland High School students in Winston-Salem

Gunshots were fired at students outside Parkland High School on Friday afternoon, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

No injuries were reported.

“By the grace of God, we didn’t have a kid struck,” Kimbrough told reporters at the school. “By the grace of God, we didn’t have a kid dead.”

Witnesses reported hearing shots around 3:50 p.m., just as students were being dismissed from the school at 1600 Brewer Road.

Even though classes at Parkland High had ended for the day, the school was placed “on precautionary lockdown out of extra caution as we have reports shots were heard in the community near the school," Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said about 40 minutes after the gunfire happened at the school.

The lockdown has been lifted, Campbell said.

“Those students who were in the process of dismissing from campus when the lockdown was called can now leave,” Campbell said. “The buses that were stopped from leaving campus as a result of the lockdown are moving again.”

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will find the person or people who fired the shots, Kimbrough pledged.