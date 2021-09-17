Police respond to report of shots fired at Parkland High School students in Winston-Salem

Gunshots were fired at students outside Parkland High School on Friday afternoon, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.
No injuries were reported.
“By the grace of God, we didn’t have a kid struck,” Kimbrough told reporters at the school. “By the grace of God, we didn’t have a kid dead.”
Witnesses reported hearing shots around 3:50 p.m., just as students were being dismissed from the school at 1600 Brewer Road.
Even though classes at Parkland High had ended for the day, the school was placed “on precautionary lockdown out of extra caution as we have reports shots were heard in the community near the school," Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said about 40 minutes after the gunfire happened at the school.
The lockdown has been lifted, Campbell said.
“Those students who were in the process of dismissing from campus when the lockdown was called can now leave,” Campbell said. “The buses that were stopped from leaving campus as a result of the lockdown are moving again.”
Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies will find the person or people who fired the shots, Kimbrough pledged.
“I’m going to do everything I can to find out who did this,” the sheriff said.
Deputies and police are investigating, Kimbrough said.
“It’s fluid,” Kimbrough said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Authorities are helping parents get reunited with their children, Kimbrough said.
Earlier issues
It’s too early say whether Friday’s incident was gang related, the sheriff said. Kimbrough has acknowledged a presence of gangs in Forsyth County and in the school system as well.
If students belong to gangs outside school, they bring those associations with them when they go to school, the sheriff said.
Since the fatal shooting Sept. 1 at Mount Tabor High School, eight to 10 deputies have been assigned as school resource officers at Parkland, Kimbrough said.
The school has been the subject online threats after the Mount Tabor shooting.
A gun was found at Parkland on Sept. 8.
On Monday, dozens of deputies and police officers responded to a fight at the school. An 18-year-old was charged in that fight.
Kimbrough described Friday’s gunfire as a psychological attack on the school, its students and staff.
“This is Winston-Salem, N.C.,” Kimbrough said. “This shouldn’t be happening here.”
Investigators are interviewing the students who were shot at, Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough said he also spoke to other students and staff members who were not targeted by the gunfire.
“We are talking about lives,” Kimbrough said. “We are talking about children. I have children in the school system.
“Kids should not be worrying about getting shot or fights when they come to school,” the sheriff said.
Fight earlier this week
Friday's incident happened four days after the fight inside Parkland resulted in a massive response of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers. The school was placed on lockdown for 90 minutes.
Parkland football team is slated to play Glenn High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Earlier this week, during a soccer game, a fight broke out between Glenn and Parkland students. No students were arrested, Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said.
Campbell said the football game will go on as planned.