Police respond to reported gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments in Winston-Salem
breaking top story

Police respond to reported gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police massed after reported gunfire at Deacon Ridge apartments, located between University Parkway and Bethabara Road, on Wednesday.

Emergency communicators said a report of a shooting came in at 12:25 p.m. in the 700 block of Scholastic Court.

One person was injured, but declined treatment. It wasn't immediately clear how that person was injured. 

Communicators could not confirm whether anyone had been shot, but authorities were investigating.

On Scholastic Court, where officers had used police tape to block off an area around the apartments, a gun lay on the ground amid broken flower pots. Railings on a second story balcony also were broken.

Nearby, police cars blocked the 1800 block of Bethabara Road. Police and ATF officers searched a black Nissan at the scene. A police forensic vehicle also was on the scene.

Rebecca Nunn, who lives near the apartment where the shooting was reported, called the complex a quiet place to live.

“We have a gated community and a police officer who lives here,” she said. “I’ve been here since May. It is very quiet."

Larry McMillian, another resident, said it’s not only quiet but equipped with cameras that he hopes may help solve any crime.

“This is probably one of the best-kept-up places,” he said.

A police officer stood over what he called a crime scene in the back of an apartment at the complex. On the ground near some bushes lay a handgun. Nearby a cellphone lay on the sidewalk, and a broken plant pot had knocked over a cement squirrel.

Some posts were broken out from the rail of a second-floor balcony in back over the broken pot.

Police put up yellow crime tape behind the apartment, but other than the presence of a few police cars there was little activity.

People walked their dogs nearby and carried on conversations.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

