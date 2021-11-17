 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police respond to shooting early Wednesday in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Police respond to shooting early Wednesday in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle, light background

Stock photo 

 barbol88

WINSTON-SALEM — Two men were injured early Wednesday after two other men shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

The men, ages 20 and 21, told police they were in their vehicle just before 1 a.m. when the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Salem Springs Court.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They told police that two men shot at their vehicle before leaving the area in a nearby gold colored sedan driven by a third man.

The victims were injured from shattered vehicle glass and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The men — one of whom lives nearby on Salem Springs Court — could not provide officers with a reason for why they were targeted, according to the news release. 

Several residences in the neighborhood were struck by stray projectiles, but there were no additional injuries reported to law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, police said in the news release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728 -3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. can reach COVID endemic level next year -Fauci

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News