Police respond to shooting early Wednesday in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Two men were injured early Wednesday after two other men shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

The men, ages 20 and 21, told police they were in their vehicle just before 1 a.m. when the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Salem Springs Court.

They told police that two men shot at their vehicle before leaving the area in a nearby gold colored sedan driven by a third man.

The victims were injured from shattered vehicle glass and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The men — one of whom lives nearby on Salem Springs Court — could not provide officers with a reason for why they were targeted, according to the news release.

Several residences in the neighborhood were struck by stray projectiles, but there were no additional injuries reported to law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, police said in the news release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728 -3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.