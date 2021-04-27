Police: Robber forced computer store employees, customers to the floor, made away with $800 in goods

A Winston-Salem man has been charged following an armed robbery Monday at a computer store on Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Leon Devonte Wilson, 20, of New Walkertown Road is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, , Winston-Salem police said

Police were called to Intrex Computers at 3218 Silas Creek Parkway at 12:34 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery, police said. Employees told officers that they had been robbed at gunpoint.

A man entered the store with a handgun and ordered the employees and customers to lie face down on the floor, police said. The employees and customers complied, and the man then stole various computer central processing units and computer accessories, which are worth about $800, police said.

The armed man then left the store in an older model SUV.

Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the suspect and the SUV, police said. Surveillance video recorded the robbery and SUV leaving the area.

Investigators then went to a home in the 3700 block of New Walkertown Road and searched the home, police said. Investigators said they found a handgun and arrested Wilson.