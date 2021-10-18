Police say 3 wounded in drive-by shooting late Sunday in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Three people were wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers were called to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after one victim arrived in a private vehicle. The 19-year-old man had "a single gunshot wound to an upper extremity," police said in the news release.

A short time later, two additional victims arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso area. Police said one of those victims was 20 years old; an age was not released for the other victim.

All three victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were listed in stable condition, police said in the news release.

The victims told officers they were near a residence in the 900 block of Woodcote Drive when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone began shooting at them before leaving the area. The victims sought their own transportation to the hospital and did not contact the police, according to the news release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.