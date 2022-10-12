 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police search for man accused of stabbing roommate in Lexington

  • 0

Lexington police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing his roommate early Wednesday, authorities said.

Investigators say that two male roommates got into an argument inside a home on Curry Street. The argument escalated into a fight early Wednesday morning, and one of the men stabbed the other man, police said.

Victor Santos Ramos

Victor Santos Ramos

Police are looking for Victor Santos Ramos, who is facing charges, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The victim, whom the police didn’t identify, was in stable condition Wednesday.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands protest in Pakistan after deadly attack on school van

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert