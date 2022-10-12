Police search for man accused of stabbing roommate in Lexington

Lexington police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing his roommate early Wednesday, authorities said.

Investigators say that two male roommates got into an argument inside a home on Curry Street. The argument escalated into a fight early Wednesday morning, and one of the men stabbed the other man, police said.

Police are looking for Victor Santos Ramos, who is facing charges, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The victim, whom the police didn’t identify, was in stable condition Wednesday.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.