Police search for missing 14-year-old from Denton

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Savannah Childress of Denton, who was last seen on Feb. 11 at her home.
Authorities described Childress as a white female standing 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 136 pounds.
Anyone knowing information about her whereabouts should call 911, 800-843-5678 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-236-3007.
336-727-7369
Wes Young
