Police search for missing 14-year-old from Denton
Police search for missing 14-year-old from Denton

Savannah Childress

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Savannah Childress of Denton, who was last seen on Feb. 11 at her home.

Authorities described Childress as a white female standing 5 feet, 6 inches with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 136 pounds.

Anyone knowing information about her whereabouts should call 911, 800-843-5678 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-236-3007.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

