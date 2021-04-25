Police search for missing teen

Winston-Salem police were searching Sunday for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Alyssa Jewel Dalton has medical issues, police said, and Silver Alert has been issued for her.
Alyssa is described as being about 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information about Alyssa should call police at (336) 773-7700.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.