Police shutting down 'Tent City' in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have given the homeless people living in what's called "Tent City" on Akron Drive about a day and a half to leave the property.

City police officers descended on the camp shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday and told residents they have until the end of the day Friday to pack up their belongings and leave the property, which is owned by the city.

The homeless residents who were on site when the police arrived reacted with shock and anger, with one man repeatedly cursing as he told officers that no one on the property had any weapons.

The encampment is located beside Rainbow Laundry near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Akron Drive.

People familiar with the camp say it has been there for many years but that the numbers swelled in recent months to as many as 17 or so residents.

The people who live there occupy tents that are clustered on the wooded property.

"It is very devastating," Brady Crespo said as she shed tears in front of her tent. "I'm not used to being like this. I need a hotel to stay in for a few days."