Police shutting down 'Tent City' in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have given the homeless people living in what's called "Tent City" on Akron Drive about a day and a half to leave the property.
City police officers descended on the camp shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday and told residents they have until the end of the day Friday to pack up their belongings and leave the property, which is owned by the city.
The homeless residents who were on site when the police arrived reacted with shock and anger, with one man repeatedly cursing as he told officers that no one on the property had any weapons.
The encampment is located beside Rainbow Laundry near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Akron Drive.
People familiar with the camp say it has been there for many years but that the numbers swelled in recent months to as many as 17 or so residents.
The people who live there occupy tents that are clustered on the wooded property.
"It is very devastating," Brady Crespo said as she shed tears in front of her tent. "I'm not used to being like this. I need a hotel to stay in for a few days."
Arnita Miles, who describes herself as an advocate for the homeless, showed up at the area around the same time as the police officers and questioned them about why they were shutting down the site.
Miles had planned to distribute food shortly before noon and said she would still do that.
Miles said she had counted about 12 residents living in the space.
A police officer explained to Miles that the homeless people have to leave because they are trespassing on city property.
A No Trespassing sign was put up either Wednesday or Thursday morning, people familiar with the property said.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the sudden police action. City officials had been saying that they were working with local organizations that help the homeless with a view toward clearing people from the site toward the end of March.
Residents had been saying they had until March 24 to get out.
"Our goal was to work over a period of time to step it down, but things changed," said Tasha Ford, assistant city manager.
Ray Phelps, who lived in the camp for around 10 days at one point, but who is no longer homeless, said it was a good thing that the camp is being shut down because of all the problems at the site.
The city has had complaints about a growing amount of garbage strewn across the property, prompting Miles to organize a cleanup recently that left much of the trash in plastic bags, which are still on the site.
Miles said she was planning another cleanup this weekend, and some residents said they were hoping to get someone to bring out a truck to help haul away the trash.
