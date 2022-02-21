Police take suspects into custody after 2 people were injured Friday by gunfire from moving vehicle

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say four people were taken into custody Friday night after a violent shooting incident earlier that day that sent two people to the hospital.

Two juveniles are facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said in a news release Monday morning. Police said they are not releasing the juveniles' names or other identifying information.

On Friday, officers were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of South Main Street. Police say gunfire erupted from one of two vehicles speeding through the area, injuring two people — including a bystander. Both were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives say they recovered two rifles and the vehicle believed to have been used in this crime.

Ruben Bermudez Olivo, 19, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Katyaleshia Jaxceny Vazquez, 18, was served with an unrelated outstanding order for arrest and released from custody.