Police: Teen critically wounded overnight in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a teenager was critically wounded overnight when he was shot in the back.

When officers responded to the 3700 block of Muddy Creek Court at 12:20 a.m. today, they found David Morales-Noyola, 18, in the back seat of a car suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the 300 block of Barnes Road, where a gathering of friends was being held and unknown suspects drove by and fired several rounds, striking the victim.

Morales-Noyola was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where his condition is critical but stable, police said in the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.