Police: Teens helped man change tire on vehicle before stealing it at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police said they have arrested two of the juveniles who stole a man's vehicle at gunpoint after helping him change a tire and asking for a ride.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Lasley Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday about a reported armed robbery, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Luke C. Costello, 30, told officers that four juveniles approached and assisted him with changing his tire on Monmouth Street. Once they finished, the juveniles asked him for a ride to Lasley Drive, according to the news release.

When they arrived on Lasley Drive, the juveniles robbed and assaulted the victim at gunpoint and stole his vehicle. Costello, who received minor injuries, refused medical treatment, police said.

At approximately 8:51 p.m., officers saw the stolen vehicle occupied by two suspects on Carver School Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the driver collided with a sign at Bowen Boulevard and Elbon Drive, police said in the news release.

The driver ran from police and was quickly taken into custody after a brief chase; the passenger remained in the vehicle and was also taken into custody. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Reports show that two teenage boys, ages 15 and 16, were each charged with armed robbery. Their names were not released because of their age.

Police said in the news release that no additional information is available to be released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.