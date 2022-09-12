Police: Trying to hire a hitman, leading officers on a high-speed chase lands man in Davidson County jail

A Lexington man wanted on a solicitation for murder charge was extradited last week to North Carolina from Texas, authorities said Friday.

D’Won Nicholas Still was found and arrested in Texas, Lexington police said in a news release.

Still is accused of trying to hire someone to commit a murder, although police said no killing actually took place. Still was taken to the Davidson County jail with his bond set at $3 million.

Still also is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding and careless and reckless driving, police said. He's accused of leading Lexington police in a high-speed chase Aug. 8.

On that day at 9:30 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop of a 2018 Dodge Charger on Cotton Grove Road in connection with their investigation of soliciting to commit murder, the Dispatch of Lexington reported on Aug. 11.

Still, the vehicle’s driver, didn’t pull over and is accused of driving at speeds up 85 mph on Cotton Grove Road, the newspaper reported. Still also is accused of passing vehicles on the road’s shoulder and crossing the center line in a no-passing zone at high speeds.

During the chase, Still’s vehicle traveled onto Interstate 85 North, reaching speeds of 130 mph and moving without headlights, the newspaper reported.

Officers stopped their pursuit because of a high likelihood of a crash endangering the public, the newspaper reported.