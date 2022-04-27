Police: Two teens arrested after fatal drive-by shooting Tuesday in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a man is dead after a targeted drive-by shooting Tuesday that also injured a 14-year-old boy walking down the street.

Officers responded at 6:18 p.m. to the 1000 block of Leona Street about a reported shooting and were told that Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, was driven in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Someone drove the injured teenager to a local medical center, where he was treated and released, police said.

Two people are in custody and facing charges in the homicide after officers were able to obtain a description of the vehicle involved, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue. Police soon found a vehicle matching that description in the 800 block of Tara Court. When officers stopped the vehicle, the occupants ran off but were taken into custody, police said in the news release.

Investigators believe the homicide victim was targeted outside his home, and the teenager who was injured was an unintended target.

Police have charged Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas, 19, of Winston-Salem, with murder and with resist, delay and obstruct a law enforcement officer. He is in the Forsyth County Jail without bond. Police say a booking photograph will not be released at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have also charged a 17-year-old boy with murder. He was transferred to a Juvenile Detention Facility in North Carolina and his name and photograph will not be released, police said in the news release.

Police also said that specific details of this investigation will not be released at this time.

This homicide marks the 15th in Winston-Salem in 2022 compared to nine homicides at this time in 2021.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.