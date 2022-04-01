Police: Winston-Salem man, 36, shot early Friday in gas station parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a 36-year-old man was shot early Friday while standing in a gas station parking lot.
Officers responded to the shooting at 2:11 a.m. in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found the gunshot victim, who was taken to a local medical facility for treatment of his injuries, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. He is expected to recover.
The man was shot by an unknown person who fled the scene, police said. No other details were immediately available early Friday.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.