 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Winston-Salem man tried to ram police car with his car and then led police on a chase that ended in another colission.
0 Comments

Police: Winston-Salem man tried to ram police car with his car and then led police on a chase that ended in another colission.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle and then led officers on a chase along South Main Street that ended in a collision with another car, Winston-Salem police said.

This all started, police said in a news release, when officers with the department's Gang Enforcement Unit were conducting an investigation at 11:45 a.m. Friday and then tried to make a traffic stop at the Dollar General Store at 2981 South Main St. 

Dareen Quick, police said, rammed his vehicle into a patrol vehicle that Officer T.K. Taylor was in. Taylor and another police officer with the Gang Enforcement Unit went after Quick, police said. The chase went south on South Main Street toward the intersection of Barnes Road. 

Quick tried to turn east onto Barnes Road and hit another vehicle. Everyone in Quick's car tried to run away but police took them all into custody, according to the news release. 

The driver of the car that Quick hit as well as two of the people in Quick's car were treated for minor injuries, police said. No officers were injured. 

According to the news release, Quick was charged with assault on a government official, fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle. Richard Silvatoribio was charged with resisting or delaying an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. Two juveniles were also taken into custody, but police did not provide information on what charges they were facing. Police also did not provide ages or addresses for Quick and Silvatoribio. 

Winston-Salem police closed off the intersection of Barnes Road and South Main Street for two hours Friday. The intersection is now open. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.
Crime

Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

An attorney for a Charlotte man accused of fatally shooting a Kernersville man in 2018 wants Forsyth prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the getaway driver, who is now the DJ for rapper DaBaby. The attorney said in the motion that she found out the possible deal in an email exchange this month. According to search warrants, the driver admitted his role in interviews with Kernersville police and identified the three men who have been charged in the fatal shooting. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert