Police: Winston-Salem man tried to ram police car with his car and then led police on a chase that ended in another colission.

A Winston-Salem man rammed his car into a police patrol vehicle and then led officers on a chase along South Main Street that ended in a collision with another car, Winston-Salem police said.

This all started, police said in a news release, when officers with the department's Gang Enforcement Unit were conducting an investigation at 11:45 a.m. Friday and then tried to make a traffic stop at the Dollar General Store at 2981 South Main St.

Dareen Quick, police said, rammed his vehicle into a patrol vehicle that Officer T.K. Taylor was in. Taylor and another police officer with the Gang Enforcement Unit went after Quick, police said. The chase went south on South Main Street toward the intersection of Barnes Road.

Quick tried to turn east onto Barnes Road and hit another vehicle. Everyone in Quick's car tried to run away but police took them all into custody, according to the news release.

The driver of the car that Quick hit as well as two of the people in Quick's car were treated for minor injuries, police said. No officers were injured.