Police: Woman, 19, wounded in shooting overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — A 19-year-old woman was wounded overnight in a shooting when someone fired several rounds into a house on Trent Street, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 1:09 a.m. to the 2900 block of Trent Street, where Kanyah Renay Creasy was shot in her back, police said. Creasy was treated at a hospital for an injury police said was not life-threatening.

Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.