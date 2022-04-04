Police: Woman, 20, shot to death Sunday night in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say they believe the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman Sunday night was not a random act of violence.
Officers found Bria Tiera Robinson unresponsive just after 7 p.m. next to a vehicle in a driveway on Flag Street, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. Officers say they were responding to reports of shots being fired in the 2200 block of Lula Street when a caller reported seeing Robinson; Flag Street is adjacent to Lula Street.
Robinson died at the scene.
Specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time, police said in the news release.
Robinson's death marks the city's 12th homicide for 2022, as compared to seven homicides for the same time frame in 2021, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728- 3904.