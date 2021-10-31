Police: Woman killed while walking across Peters Creek Parkway. Crash shut down Peters Creek Parkway at Academy for four hours.

A woman walking across Peters Creek Parkway near Academy Street was killed when a car hit her, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
According to police, Paul Valdes II, 30, of Parkland Court, was driving a 2011 BMW north on Peters Creek Parkway just before 9 p.m. Saturday when his car hit Crystal Renee Bennett, 38. At the time, police said, Bennett was walking across the travel lane of Peters Creek Parkway outside of the crosswalk.
Bennett, who had no permanent address, died at the scene. Winston-Salem police said Valdes remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No criminal charges have been filed.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit went to the scene and took over the investigation.
Bennett's next of kin was notified.
As a result of the crash, Winston-Salem police shut down the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street for four hours Saturday night.
Bennett's death marks the 25th motor vehicle fatality this year, as compared to 22 at this time last year.
Winston-Salem police said it would not release any additional information about the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7326