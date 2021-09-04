Prominent Winston-Salem attorney David Freedman has died. He had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

"I am just devastated and saddened at the loss of my friend and I pray for God's peace to come soon because I simply have no tears left to shed," he said.

Freedman was born in Asheville and moved to Winston-Salem after he obtained his law degree in 1982. He began a solo practice and then joined what was then known as White & Crumpler, which changed names several times until it became Crumpler Freedman Parker & Witt. Last year, that firm merged with another to form Freedman Thompson Witt Ceberio & Byrd PLLC.

Witt said he and Freedman met while in law school.

"His professional life has been nothing but exemplary," Witt said Saturday. Judges, prosecutors and other criminal-defense attorneys had nothing but respect for him, Witt said.

Walter C. Holton Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, first met Freedman while they practiced together at White & Crumpler. Holton worked closely with Freedman while Holton represented Molly Corbett.

"I think David accomplished his goals in life, which was first of all to have a wonderful and beautiful family and second to have a successful career that has continued to grow and third to have an impeccable reputation," he said.