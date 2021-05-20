Prosecutor: 15-month-old girl smothered to death when she wouldn't stop crying after being burned by a cigarette

A Clemmons man smothered his girlfriend’s 15-month-old daughter to death with a pillow because she would not stop crying after she was burned by the man’s cigarette, a Forsyth County prosecutor said in court Thursday.
Dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit, Jesse Wayne Perkins, stood in front of Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2018 death of the toddler, Carolina Rose Dodd.
The plea saved Perkins from a possible sentence of death if the case had gone to trial and a jury had convicted him of first-degree murder. Forsyth County prosecutors had declared last year that they would pursue the death penalty. The only other sentence for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
That’s exactly what Hall sentenced Perkins to after his guilty plea to murder and several unrelated charges, including attempted possession of controlled substances while incarcerated at the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial. The other charges were consolidated into the murder charge.
Before handing down the sentence, Hall said there was no excuse for what Perkins did.
“It is astounding that an adult male would treat a 15-month-old, 19-pound child in such a manner,” he said.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said in a statement that he talked to Carolina’s family about the two possible options in the case — a life sentence or the death penalty. North Carolina has a death penalty but due to a myriad of legal issues, the state has not executed anyone in the last 15 years.
“After much thought, Carolina’s family asked us to consider allowing the defendant to plead guilty to first degree murder and accept a sentence of life in prison without parole,” he said. “This request played an important role as I carried out my solemn responsibilities in this community, as well as my duty to Carolina Dodd.”
He said he hoped that the plea would provide some closure to Carolina’s family.
“Today’s sentence will ensure that (Jesse) Perkins will never harm another child,” O’Neill said.
The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys James Dornfried, Kia Chavious and Anna Hughes.
According to Dornfried, this is what happened:
Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call on Aug. 22, 2018, about a child who was unresponsive at an apartment in the 4700 block of Penrose Road in Pfafftown. When they got there, they found Carolina, who was cold to the touch.
Perkins, his girlfriend, Amanda Vanzant, and her daughter, Carolina, lived together in the apartment. Perkins is not the child’s biological father.
Both Vanzant and Perkins initially denied involvement in the child’s death. But Perkins later told investigators that he was caring for Carolina while Vanzant was at work. When Vanzant came home, Carolina was in her Pack-n-Play and Perkins told Vanzant that Carolina was asleep.
Vanzant took a nap. When she woke up, she went to check on Carolina and found the toddler cold and unresponsive.
Perkins told investigators that he was watching movies and smoking a cigarette. Carolina walked into the cigarette and got a burn on her chest and started crying.
Perkins said he tried to calm the toddler but she wouldn’t be quiet. That’s when he said he snapped and grabbed a pillow and smothered her. According to an autopsy report, he placed Carolina facedown in the Pack-n-Play at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2018. Perkins said Vanzant was in no way involved in her daughter’s death.
Dornfried said Carolina died from asphyxia from being smothered.
An autopsy report said she had spots near her eyes, nose and mouth that indicated bleeding. She also had blunt-force injuries, including contusions and abrasions, on her head, neck, chest, abdomen, one of her arms and her legs.
The autopsy report also indicated that her doctors had noted problems during visits. On Jan. 31, 2018, during her 9-month checkup, doctors found an uncleaned open wound on her left big toe. Doctors, concerned about neglect, contacted Forsyth County Child Protective Services, but a skeletal scan done on Carolina found nothing unusual.
When Carolina returned for a follow-up on March 22, 2018, the “pediatrician had concerns for the decedent’s safety and called CPS to voice her concerns.” Then on Aug. 14, 2018, Carolina went to the emergency room “for evaluation of possible sexual abuse after being in the car with someone who lived with a sex offender.” The autopsy report did not say whether any sexual abuse was confirmed and Dornfried did not mention it at the hearing on Thursday.
Carolina also fell down two to three carpeted steps while in Perkins’ care. The Forsyth County Department of Social Services was contacted after “seeing bruising and recommended that the decedent get evaluated.”
Then on Aug. 18, 2018, Carolina was taken to a clinic for “facial bruising” that was a concern because there was a possible hand print. It was recommended that Carolina stay with her mother until DSS finished an evaluation. The report didn’t say whether DSS placed any restriction on Perkins caring for Carolina.
Dan Anthony and Keith Hanson, criminal defense attorneys, represented Perkins.
Anthony said that Perkins is remorseful for what happened.
Dornfried read a statement from Vanzant and other family members.
In her statement, Vanzant said, “All I want for my daughter is to rest in peace and to get justice for what happened to her.”
