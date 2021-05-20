Prosecutor: 15-month-old girl to smothered death when she wouldn't stop crying after being burned by a cigarette

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Perkins, his girlfriend, Amanda Vanzant, and her daughter, Carolina, lived together in the apartment. Perkins is not the child's biological father.

Both Vanzant and Perkins initially denied involvement in the child's death. But Perkins later told investigators that he was caring for Carolina while Vanzant was at work. When Vanzant came home, Carolina was in her Pack-n-Play and Perkins told Vanzant that Carolina was asleep.

Vanzant took a nap. When she woke up, she went to check on Carolina and found the toddler cold and unresponsive.

Perkins told investigators that he was watching movies and smoking a cigarette. Carolina walked into the cigarette and got a burn on her chest and started crying.

Perkins said he tried to calm the toddler but she wouldn't be quiet. That's when he said he snapped and grabbed a pillow and smothered her. According to an autopsy report, he placed Carolina facedown in the Pack-n-Play at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2018. Perkins said Vanzant was in no way involved in her daughter's death.

Dornfried said Carolina died from asphyxia from being smothered.